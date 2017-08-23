Pages Navigation Menu

JUST IN: Top Russian Diplomat Found Dead

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Mirgayas-ShirinskiyRussia’s ambassador to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinskiy, was found dead at his home in Khartoum on Wednesday, the Sudanese police said. The cause of death remains unknown, but Shirinskiy was known to have suffered from high blood pressure, a spokesman for the police told Reuters. Sudan’s foreign ministry expressed its condolences to Russia in a statement,…

The post JUST IN: Top Russian Diplomat Found Dead appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

