Kcee’s New Album “Attention to Detail” is Here!

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Five Star Music  CEO Kcee has finally unveiled his latest album “Attention to Detail“, which is to play a part in his bid to run for the governorship post in Anambra state. The singer revealed the release of the 19-track project on his Instagram page saying: Finally, its here my people… ‘Attention To Detail’ #TheAlbum. It’s […]

