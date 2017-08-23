KDSG procures 32 transformers for rural communities

The Kaduna State Government said it had procured 32 transformers to be installed in various rural communities in the state under its Rural Electrification Project.

Mrs Balaraba Inuwa, the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday.

According to her, Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai is committed to providing the needed social amenities for rural dwellers to uplift their standard of living.

“The commitment is not only on rural electrification, but rural roads as well to ease the movements of people and goods, thereby boosting economic activities in rural areas.

“So far, contracts have been awarded for the construction of nine rural feeder roads of 79 km and are currently at 75 per cent completion.

‘‘Procurement processes have also been completed for eight additional rural feeders’ roads totalling 93.3 km,’’ she said.

She added that the state government recently approved special intervention projects for Kauru Local Government Area, as part of efforts to touch the lives of rural people.

“In improving rural communities’ access to clean water, we have installed 138 hand-pumps boreholes in many hard-to–reach areas of the 23 local governments in state.

“In addition to that, procurement processes for installation of 115 more hand-pump boreholes is ongoing.’’

The commissioner also said that the ministry was collaborating with Pampaida Scale-Up Initiative, Business Innovative Facility and Millennium Promises to develop agricultural interventions for rural dwellers.

“The agricultural intervention is to support small land holder farmers’ communities of Banki in Kubau, Angwar Wahala in Kajuru and Angwar Maro’a in Jema’a Local Government Areas.

“We have so far distributed 2,700 kg high yield seedlings to farmers to yield an estimated 12 to 14 bags per quarter of a hectare.’’

Inuwa said that the ministry’s community development workers had been provided with 30 android phones and 30 motorcycles for efficient monitoring and evaluation of activities in rural communities.

