Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Keep Your Mouth Shut”- Morachi Comes For Guys Who Kiss And Tell

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer and fitness guru, Morachi has slammed guys who don’t keep to themselves when they sleep with a girl or receive unclad pictures from a girl. Morachi took to his instagram page to blast guys who indulge in such act. He shared the above photo and wrote; You f*cked her? Keep it to yourself! …

The post “Keep Your Mouth Shut”- Morachi Comes For Guys Who Kiss And Tell appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.