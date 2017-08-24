Pages Navigation Menu

Kenyan President Blasts Lawmakers for Fighting Pay Cuts – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa


Kenyan President Blasts Lawmakers for Fighting Pay Cuts
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta reacts after he was announced winner of the presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya Reuters. By Duncan Miriri.
Kenya: Drop Demand for Higher Salaries, President Kenyatta Tells New MPsAllAfrica.com
Uhuru vows to reject any attempts by MPs to increase their payThe Standard
Kenyatta rejects Kenya MPs' push for higher payTODAY.NG
The Star, Kenya –ZIPO.CO.KE –Kenya Broadcasting Corporation –TUKO.CO.KE
