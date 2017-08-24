Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: Six Counties Receive Sh319 Million for Livestock Insurance – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Kenya: Six Counties Receive Sh319 Million for Livestock Insurance
Nairobi — Six Counties have received Sh319 million from the Kenya Livestock Insurance Program which was introduced by the government to mitigate extreme conditions affecting domestic animals. The Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock and …
