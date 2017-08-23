Kenya’s annual economic growth projected at 4.9% – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Kenya's annual economic growth projected at 4.9%
The Star, Kenya
Kenya is expected to ride on the peaceful August elections to balance its annual GDP to 4.9 per cent, 0.2 per cent points up from 4.7 per cent posted in first quarter which was marred by drought. According to a sub Saharan Africa economic forecast …
