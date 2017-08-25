Kevwe Ogunje partners OGISL for Down Syndrome kids
UK returnee, BEFTA Award winner and Rave TV presenter, Kevwe Ogunje,
in conjunction with Ofure Global International Services feted kids
living with Down Syndrome on Tuesday, 23 August to mark his birthday
at Down Syndrome Foundation Secretariat, Surulere, Lagos, and donated
food items to the inmates.
Speaking on what motivated the move, Kevwe said: “When you get to a
certain level in life you realize that even if you don’t have too much
you need to start reaching out to the less privileged. The objective is
to show to the kids that they are loved and truly cherished. The
difference between the rest of us and these kids is just one
chromosome.”
Why Down Syndrome kids? “Most times people see orphanages as the only
place where people need relief but they forget that children living with
Down Syndrome need special care and love. We need to integrate them
into society,” the Ofure Global Holdings Ambassador said.
Speaking, Muyiwa Majekodunmi, Coordinator, Down Syndrome Foundation
Nigeria said: “God bless you and your family. I want to thank Kevwe
Ogunje and Ofure Global International Services Limited for choosing to celebrate with the
kids. We are looking forward to a wonderful relationship with you. We
have a maxim here which says ‘accept, educate and inspire.’ It is
about giving them opportunities to work as dancers in your music
videos and acting in your movies. Please give them opportunities to
work and showcase their talent.
“Finance is a major challenge we face here. Getting society to accept
them is another and the message I have is that corporate bodies and
celebrities should emulate what Kevwe is doing today.”
