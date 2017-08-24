Kidnapped ex-Minister, Akwanga, regains freedom

A former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr Hussaini Akwanga, who was abducted by unknown gunmen from his farm in Akwanga, Nasarawa State on Aug. 22, has regained his freedom. DSP Kennedy Idirisu, the spokesman of the State Police Command, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lafia.

