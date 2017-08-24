Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnapped ex-Minister, Akwanga, regains freedom

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr Hussaini Akwanga, who was abducted by unknown gunmen from his farm in Akwanga, Nasarawa State on Aug. 22, has regained his freedom. DSP Kennedy Idirisu, the spokesman of the State Police Command, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lafia.

