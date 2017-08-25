King Don Come! D’Banj finally drops Much Anticipated New Album

DB Records boss D’Banj has finally unveiled his much anticipated album “King Don Come“. The 10-track album features acts like Wande Coal, Harrysong, Gucci Mane, Phyno, Kayswitch, Bucie & Busiswa as well as two previously released bonus tracks; “Emergency” and “Oliver Twist“. The singer also dropped a new music video for “El Chapo” featuring Gucci […]

The post King Don Come! D’Banj finally drops Much Anticipated New Album appeared first on BellaNaija.

