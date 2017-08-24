Klopp: Players Should Earn UCL Football, Not Demand It

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp says playing in the Champions League is a big incentive for attracting and keeping players, but does not understand players that demand it to stay.

The Reds are back in the UCL, which they last played a 2014-15. A 6-3 aggregate win over Hoffenheim ensured they qualified for the group stage.

And speaking after the match, Klopp says UCL comes up when trying to keep a player, but finds it hypocritical as he believes the player’s performance would help the club qualify.

“Even if you want to extend the contract of a player in the squad they say ‘we want to play Champions League,’” Klopp said after the match. “And I always think – ‘WTF?! It’s your job to do it with us together.’

“Don’t ask to do the job so you can play Champions League. We do it together and that’s what this team did.

“That’s why I’m so happy about this – 14 months of hard work and we did it – nice!”

