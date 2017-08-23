Kogi Assembly constitutes committee to investigate attack

The Kogi House of Assembly on Wednesday constituted a five-man committee to “critically investigate” the remote and immediate causes of the attack on the lawmakers on August 1.

The action followed the adoption of a motion on the incident brought by the Chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Victor Omofaiye, under matters of urgent public importance.

Some hoodlums had invaded the House and attacked members and staff of the Assembly.

The hoodlums, who left many members critically injured, also destroyed furniture and other properties in the Assembly.

Omofaiye, while moving the motion, described the incident as ”ugly and unpalatable,” saying the attack desecrated the chamber that was supposed to be a sacred place for the legislators to carry out their constitutional roles.

“It is unfortunate that the thugs turned the hallow chamber into a theatre of war; they physically assaulted some members, forcing many of us to scale the walls to escape to safety.

“This evil deed on the members of the House of Assembly is uncivilised, barbaric and should be checked, investigated and condemned by a resolution of the House,” he said.

Seconding the motion, Edoko Moses (APC-Dekina-Biraidu), said whenever there was crisis in any Assembly, it was usually among members.

“But on August 1, the House was disrupted by evil guests; hoodlums invaded the Assembly that day. One keeps wondering what brought them and why the lawmakers became their target,” he said.

Contributing, Pedro Obaro (APC-Mopa-muro), decried the inaction of security operatives on the day the attack took place.

“There were security agents all over the place, but they did not protect the lawmakers; they left us vulnerable and the hoodlums had a field day,” he said.

Speaker of the House, Prince Matthew Kolawole, in his ruling, condemned the attack and constituted a five-man committee to critically investigate its remote causes.

Omafaiye, who moved the motion, heads the committee.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Hassan Abdullahi, Lawi Ahmed, Haruna Idoko Musa and Oluwatoyin Lawal are members of the panel.

NAN

The post Kogi Assembly constitutes committee to investigate attack appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

