Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi monarch hails Mercy Johnson’s youth programme – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Kogi monarch hails Mercy Johnson's youth programme
Vanguard
The Senior Special Assistant to Kogi State Governor on Entertainments, Arts and Culture, Mercy Johnson Okojie, who launched a talent hunt for the youths of Kogi state on 17th of August, has been described as a rare gem to the people of the state.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.