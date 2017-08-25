Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Komenda sugar factory is like a hencoop without birds – KEEA MCE – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Komenda sugar factory is like a hencoop without birds – KEEA MCE
Myjoyonline.com
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Komenda-Edina-Equafo-Abirem (KEEA) Municipality, Nana Appiah Korang, has likened one of the acclaimed achievements of the erstwhile John Mahama administration, the Komenda Sugar Factory, to a hencoop …
Komenda Factory Sugarcane Now Being Sold To Akpeteshie ProducersPeace FM Online
IMANI Recall: Stopping Ghana's Pensions Procurement Fraud of $72News Ghana

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.