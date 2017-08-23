Kwara Express workers embark on strike over N46m arrears

Some passengers in Ilorin were on Wednesday stranded as workers of the Kwara State Transport Corporation “Kwara Express” embarked on an indefinite industrial action over unpaid N46 million arrears.

The workers embarked on the strike as Harmony Holdings Plc, that is managing the corporation could not meet certain demands of the workers’ union.

The Chairman and Secretary of the workers’ union, Messrs Gabriel Afolabi Saliu and Saliu Suleiman told newsmen that the workers embarked on the strike when the management failed to meet their demands.

The union leaders said that the management was yet to pay N46 million being the balance of the arrears of the minimum wage for its serving and retired workers.

The union leaders commended Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed for approving N86 million to settle the arrears, but claimed that only N40 million was released.

The workers also sought for the immediate remittance of N9 million for the arrears of deduction from the staff cooperative society.

They also said the management should remit the employers’ contribution to the National Contributory Pension Scheme for one year.

Mr Tope Daramola, the Group Managing Director of Harmony Holdings reacting to the industrial action by the workers admitted that the demands of the workers were yet to be met.

He, however, advised them to show understanding and go return to work.

The post Kwara Express workers embark on strike over N46m arrears appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

