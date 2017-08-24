Kyle Bartley injury will not affect Paul Clement’s transfer plans – Eurosport.co.uk

Pages Navigation Menu

Kyle Bartley injury will not affect Paul Clement's transfer plans
Swansea boss Paul Clement insists Kyle Bartley's spell on the sidelines will not affect his transfer plans. Bartley is set to be out for at least six to eight weeks after damaging a medial ligament in the 4-1 Carabao Cup win at MK Dons on Tuesday.
