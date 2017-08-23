Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Labour Hails President Buhari on Non-Negotiable National Unity

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

ORGANIZED labour has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s appreciation speech yesterday, Monday describing it as “truly presidential” “timely” and “reassuring on the unity and “indissolubility” of Nigeria as a Federal Republic. In a statement in Kaduna, Comrade Issa Aremu, the General Secretary of the National Union of Textile and Garment Workers of Nigeria, NUTGWN, an affiliate […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.