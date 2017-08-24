Ladoja, Makinde give conditions to return to PDP – The Nation Newspaper
Ladoja, Makinde give conditions to return to PDP
The Nation Newspaper
The National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, yesterday visited former governors of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, as well as the Social Democratic Party …
