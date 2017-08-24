Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ladoja, Makinde give conditions to return to PDP – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Ladoja, Makinde give conditions to return to PDP
The Nation Newspaper
The National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, yesterday visited former governors of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, as well as the Social Democratic Party …
Ladoja, former Oyo governor, returns to PDPTheCable
Ladoja to 'consider' PDP's proposal to return to partyPremium Times
Ladoja on his way to PDP after Makarfi's visitDaily Post Nigeria
TheNewsGuru –CHANNELS TELEVISION –Nigerian Bulletin
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.