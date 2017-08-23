Lagos admits 5,278 pupils in model colleges

The Lagos State Ministry of Education on Wednesday said it has placed 5,278 successful candidates who scored 65 per cent and above in the last Model College placement test in the 16 Model Colleges/ Upgraded Secondary Schools.

Mr Adesina Odeyemi, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, said this while announcing the result of the test in Lagos.

He said that 10,592 candidates registered for the examination while 10,323 wrote test.

Odeyemi said 8,147 representing 78.92 per cent scored above 50 per cent, adding that it is an indication that the placement test was not only competitive, but the pupils made an impressive outing.

Odeyemi explained that the 65 per cent cut off mark was a function of the available vacancies in all the model colleges and for fairness and equity all pupils who scored above the cut-off mark were placed.

He said that this was a change from the practice in the past where those who could not meet the cut-off mark of their schools of choice lost out completely.

He said that 190 pupils who chose Vetland Junior Grammar School and scored between 65 per cent and 79 per cent who could not be placed in the school would be placed in public junior secondary schools around the area because it was a day school.

The permanent secretary said the parents of successful candidates would be contacted through Short Message Service (SMS) on the contact telephone line made available on the form.

He, however, said the list of successful candidates would be on display at the headquarters of the six education districts from Aug. 25.

“Parents can check the results at the closest education district irrespective of the choice of school of their children or wards.

“Parents and guardians whose children or wards scored 65 per cent and above were advised to start making arrangement for the Sept. 10 resumption date preparatory for the beginning of new academic session in Lagos state,” he said.

