Lagos admits 5,278 pupils into model colleges

The Lagos State Ministry of Education on Wednesday said it has placed 5,278 successful candidates who scored 65 per cent and above in the last Model College placement test in the 16 Model Colleges/ Upgraded Secondary Schools. Mr Adesina Odeyemi, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, said this while announcing the result of the test in Lagos. He said that 10,592 candidates registered for the examination while 10,323 wrote test.

