Lagos INEC gets new resident commissioner

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A new Resident Electoral Commissioner has been appointed for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State. He is Mr Sam Olumekun. Olumekun assumed duty on Wednesday at the state headquarters of the commission in Yaba, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

