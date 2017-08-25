Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Monarchs lead protest against r*pe and domestic violence in the State

Traditional rulers in Lagos State on Thursday led a walk by the people against the crime on the Lekki-Epe Expressway and major streets in the area. The rulers — Olu of Epe, Oba Sefiu Adewale and the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun — who displayed placards with the inscriptions, “Say No to r*pe, Domestic …

