Lagos urges parents to invest in children’s education

…laud Fidson’s Astymin Brilliance Reward programme

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State Government urged parents to invest more in children’s education even as it commended Fidson Healthcare Plc for its commitment to the academic development of Nigerian Children through its Astymin brand’s annual flagship programme, tagged Astymin Brilliance Reward.

Speaking at the 7th edition of the Astymin children academic reward program- Astymin Brilliance Reward recently, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Idiat Oluranti Adebule described the the Astymin programme as a commendable initiative that would go a long way to enhance the academic performance of pupils and ultimately contribute to educational development.

Adebule, who was represented at the event by the Director of Special Duties, Mrs Feyisayo Obadofin, said Fidson has done well in encouraging children to strive for excellence in their academics by rewarding the best-performing pupils in Nigeria.

She emphasized that children’s education is a significant aspect of national development that must not be pushed aside and encouraged all stakeholders, including teachers, parents and other corporate bodies to support the government by playing their parts in supporting the education of Nigerian children.

The Astymin Brilliance Reward, which berthed in 2010, is the brand’s biggest and most prestigious event. The programme is aimed at developing mental and academic performance, while rewarding hard work and academic excellence amongst primary school pupils, through special acknowledgment and provision of educational materials.

The Astymin brand recognized and rewarded the kids with certificates of excellence and valuable prizes including educational materials. These were presented by the Director of Special Duties, Mrs Feyisayo Obadofin alongside the Sales and Marketing Director, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Mr Olugbenga Olayeye; General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Mr Ola Ijimakin and

Earlier in his opening remark, Marketing Manager, Mr. Friday Enaholo said the programme was to support Nigerian children in terms of education, health and general well-being.

“Like we have always emphasized, the ABR is our attempt to bring back the glory days of our education by throwing our weight behind the children’s drive for academic excellence.

This is another season of delight for the kids who have worked so hard and perform exceptionally in their academics; but for us as a brand; it is another day of celebrating excellence”.

He emphasised that the choice of the new venue for the event which was held outside the usual Grange school for the first time since the inception of the programme, is an indication of the company’s persistence in its commitment to support the kids in all their academic endeavours, through its Astymin brand.

“We believe it is better to catch them young and put them on the right path to success. Therefore, Astymin will continue to take the giant stride in rewarding brilliant primary school kids in a way that motivates them to stay focused on their studies, believing that merit and hard work can still be rewarded”, he said.

