Latest News On ASUU Strike: BUK Kano, UI, ABSU, ATBU Others Voted To Continue Strike

Academic staff union of universities (ASUU) has earlier ordered it’s branches to present a report to the members on the outcome of it’s meeting with government. ASUU also charge its members conduct a referendum on whether to….



a. Suspend the strike

b. Continue With the strike

c. Review and improve the proposal before submission

After much deliberations the striking lecturers of Bayero University Kano (BUK) have voted overwhelmingly to continue the strike.

One of the lecturers wrote on his Facebook page

“Today we took referendum on whether to call off the ongoing strike base on the government offer of 23 billion to settle some part of our EAA. We vehemently rejected the offer on the ground that we are not only fighting because of our personal aggrandizement but for the betterment of the university education in Nigeria. We insisted that the earlier agreement of injecting 200 billion naira annually to finance critical infrastructure in our universities be implemented as well as the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement and the 2013 ASUU-FGN MoU be respected.”

University if Ibadan (UI) voted to continue the strike

Suspension of strike: 0 vote

Continuation of Strike: 321 votes

NEC review FG offer and suspend strike: 8 votes

Adekunle Ajasin University if Agriculture voted to continue the strike

AAUA Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State

1. Strike to continue : 20 votes

2. Strike to be suspended : 0 vote

3. FG proposal to be reviewed and improved upon before strike is suspended: 76 votes

Other universities that also voted to continue with the strike are:

1. Absu

Suspension of strike: 8

Review with FG before suspension: 36

Continuation of strike

2. ATBU Bauchi

ABUBAKAR TAFA BALEWA UNI. BAUCHI.

Referendum on FG & ASUU

Negotiation ATBU CHAPTER

1. Continue with the strike = 178

2. Suspend the strike = 01

3. Review the negotiating =21

After the chapter meeting 23/08/2017

