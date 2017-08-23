Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LAUTECH: KPMG audit report to be ready Friday – Olowofela – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

LAUTECH: KPMG audit report to be ready Friday – Olowofela
The Nation Newspaper
Indications emerge on Wednesday in Ibadan that report of the ongoing audit of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (Lautech) Ogbomosho will be presented to the owners states, latest by Friday August 25. Oyo State Commissioner for Education, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.