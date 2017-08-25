Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LAUTECH to end strike in days – VC

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, has assured that the industrial action by the wokers of the institution would end in matter of days. He disclosed that the Governing Council is making a serious effort to find a lasting solution to the …

The post LAUTECH to end strike in days – VC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.