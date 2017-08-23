Chelsea considering surprise move for Leicester striker, Jamie Vardy – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea considering surprise move for Leicester striker, Jamie Vardy
Daily Post Nigeria
English Premier League giant, Chelsea is in search for a forward to replace AWOL Diego Costa and the club manager, Conte, is reportedly set to make a move for Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy. Conte is desperately trying to bolster his strike-force …
