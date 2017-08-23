‘LG autonomy’ll checkmate corruption’

Akure—LOCAL government workers under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees NULGE, Ondo state chapter, yesterday in their thousands staged a rally in support of local government autonomy in the country.

The National President of NULGE, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, said at the rally in Akure that granting autonomy will “checkmate corruption in the country while local government will be empowered politically and financially.

They marched to the state House of Assembly to seek their endorsement of the bill.

The post ‘LG autonomy’ll checkmate corruption’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

