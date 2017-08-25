LGD, Ajeromi LCDA Paint Ajegunle in Better Light

Hon Fatai, Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun and Daddy Showkey

With a conscious effort calculated at correcting the wrong impression the public has about the allegedly notorious Ajegunle town, LGD Entertainment, in partnership with Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and Motbensonz Solutions has organised the maiden edition of Ajegunle to the World Concert, an annual concert aimed at painting Ajegunle town in a better light to the general public.

Speaking at the unveiling in Ajegunle recently, the CEO, LGD Entertainment, Mr. John Enabudoso, shed light on the inspiration behind conceiving the Ajegunle to the World concert.

“Our core focus remains to showcase success stories and celebrate the beauty and development in Ajegunle. This we would bring to life at the Ajegunle to the World concert on September 10 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island Lagos. People would get to see live in concert all the hit makers that strived before the age of social media to create what we now refer to as the music industry.

“Ajegunle to the World is a project that is beyond just showcasing talents of the old and new but also exposes the unique culture, ethnicity and people of Ajegunle that has played a major role in the development of the entertainment industry, from music, football, movies etc.

“This project would influence public involvement and also aid CSR in the development of Ajegunle, and at the same time motivate the average youth in Ajegunle to shun crime and societal ills,” he said.

The Ajegunle to the World project will put Ajegunle on the spotlight again as the hub for talents which has produced notable entertainers such as Daddy Showkey, Daddy Fresh, Danfo Drivers, Basket Mouth, Don jazzy, KC, Terry Apala, African China, Chuddy K, E-Money, Oritse Femi, Solid Star, Saheed Osupa, Gideon Okeke, Charles Okafor, J-Pizzle, Marvelous Benji, Pencil, Diplomatic OPJ, Elenu, Ada Ameh, (The Johnsons), Master Kraft, Ruth Kadiri, D’Prince, Empero Geezy, Thin Tall Tony, Baba Fryo, and many others who will grace the occasion.

