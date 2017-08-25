Litigant, bank in war of words over inheritance

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—MRS Airewele Evbu, one of the litigants in the suit involving the children of late Joseph Bazuaye, over control of his estate, has called on a first generation bank to disclose details of her father’s account.

She threatened to report the bank and its officials to the Economic Finance and Crimes Commission, EFCC, if it failed within 14 days to respond to her demand.

Mrs Airewele, one of the daughters of late Bazuaye, in a letter through her counsel, Olayiwola Afolabi, addressed to the bank’s solicitor, Chief Robinson Esite, said the bank had refused to disclose how much was left in her father’s account having regard to “the crucial fact that a witness from the bank testified in court that the bank never paid N500 million to anybody.”

However, counsel to the bank, Chief Robinson Esite, in his response, accused Mrs Airewele of trying to create mischief by “using your corresponden-ces as a legal cover.”

He insisted that if Mrs Airewele does not want to abide by the judgment of the lower court in the suit which she lost, she should exercise her constitutional right of appeal.

The post Litigant, bank in war of words over inheritance appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

