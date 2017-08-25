Liverpool v Arsenal – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Liverpool v Arsenal
BBC Sport
Liverpool will assess full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was forced off against Hoffenheim with a dead leg. Unsettled midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who was ruled out in midweek because of a virus, is again set to miss out. Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez …
Picking a Combined Liverpool vs. Arsenal XI
7 reasons why Arsenal are the new Liverpool, and Liverpool are the new Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp won't be at Liverpool for long – Tony Cascarino
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!