Macau enlists Chinese army as authorities struggle with typhoon fallout – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Macau enlists Chinese army as authorities struggle with typhoon fallout
Reuters
MACAU (Reuters) – Chinese People's Liberation Army troops were deployed on the streets of Macau on Friday to help clean up in the aftermath of a devastating typhoon and amid mounting criticism authorities were unprepared for the severity of the storm.
Typhoon death toll rises in Macau
Macau casino stocks weak as effects of Typhoon Hato linger
Thousands Of Cockroaches Scurrying Across Wall Will Make Your Skin Crawl
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!