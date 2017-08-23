Pages Navigation Menu

Maud Muzenda, widow of Zimbabwe’s first vice president, dies aged 88 – Citizen

Posted on Aug 23, 2017


Maud Muzenda, widow of Zimbabwe's first vice president, dies aged 88
Maud Muzenda, 88, the ailing widow of late vice president, Simon Muzenda, has passed away at a private hospital in the capital. Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo, a former ambassador to South Africa, said the ruling party was “shocked and …
Mai Muzenda dies •Nation plunged into mourning again •National heroine status to be tabledThe Herald
Muzenda's widow, Maud, diesNewsDay
Late VP Muzenda's widow dies at 88Chronicle
New Zimbabwe.com –ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
