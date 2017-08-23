Maud Muzenda, widow of Zimbabwe’s first vice president, dies aged 88 – Citizen
Maud Muzenda, widow of Zimbabwe's first vice president, dies aged 88
Citizen
Maud Muzenda, 88, the ailing widow of late vice president, Simon Muzenda, has passed away at a private hospital in the capital. Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo, a former ambassador to South Africa, said the ruling party was “shocked and …
Mai Muzenda dies •Nation plunged into mourning again •National heroine status to be tabled
Muzenda's widow, Maud, dies
Late VP Muzenda's widow dies at 88
