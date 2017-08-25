Pages Navigation Menu

Maid who tortured baby released – New Vision

Posted on Aug 25, 2017


New Vision

Maid who tortured baby released
New Vision
Jolly Tumuhiirwe 22, the maid who admitted to torturing toddler after a secret filming went viral has been discharged from Luzira Women's Prison having completed her four-year jail term. Clad in a flowered dress with blue collar accompanied with black
Jolly Tumuhiirwe : Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedPulse.com.gh

