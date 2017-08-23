Makarfi’s Leadership Fails To Reconcile Kwara PDP

By ChibuzoUkaibe, Abuja

Moves by the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reconcile the warring factions of the party in Kwara State failed yesterday.

The failure of the national party to broker peace between the warring camps led by IyiolaOyedepo and Sunday Fagbemi, manifested barely minutes after the stakeholders came out of the peace meeting which held at the party’s national secretary in Abuja.

The Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led leadership had summoned the party stakeholders from the state to Abuja in a bid to reconcile them. The party had engaged Sen. Solomon Ewuga to serve as mediator between the two warring factions.

But indications that the two-hours meeting ended in an intense deadlock emerged as some of the stakeholders were seen discussing angrily in clusters, while others hurriedly left the party premises.

When approached for comments, former minister of National Planning Prof Suleiman Abubakar refused to speak with newsmen but directed them to a former senator, Suleiman Ajadi, who angrily rebuffed them saying “what journalists, what journalists, can’t you see we are discussing”.

Earlier, SenMakarfi, while speaking during the open session, cautioned the two camps to tow the part of four other states that have resolved to work together, noting that Kwara State was reputed to be very politically mature.

