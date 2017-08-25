Man accused of defiling 3 minors

By Daud Olatunji

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 43-year-old man, Ini Udoh, for allegedly defiling three minors.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement, saying two of the victims were nine years old, while the other was 12.

Oyeyemi said: “It was gathered that the suspect, who lives at 2, Agboola Close, off Ijoko Road, Sango, same as the victims’ parents, used to lure the girls into his room whenever their parents and his wife are not around, under the pretence of sending them on errand.

“Trouble started when the mother of one of the girls noticed what looked like sperm in her pants, while washing it and this aroused her curiosity, which made her question the girl.

“It was this that led to the revelation that the suspect has been having sex with her and two others whenever their parents are not home.

“On hearing this, the fathers of the three girls jointly made a report at Sango Police Station, and the DPO, SP Akinsola Ogunwale, detailed detectives to effect the arrest of the suspect.

“The three victims have been taken to the General Hospital for medical attention and report.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

The post Man accused of defiling 3 minors appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

