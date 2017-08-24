Man arrested over attempt to use father, siblings, 5 friends for ritual

The Police in Anambra have arrested a 26-year-old man, Chukwuemeka Okafor, for allegedly attempting to use his father, two siblings and five friends for money ritual. The suspect, who hailed from Ifite-Awka in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra, was arrested following information made available to the police by a vigilant resident of the community. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Garba Umar, who briefed newsmen in Amawbia on Thursday on the arrest of the suspect, said the father had innocently provided N100, 000 to his son unknown to him that the son had a devilish intention.

