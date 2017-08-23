Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man seeks court order to access wife’s retirement savings – The Punch

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Man seeks court order to access wife's retirement savings
The Punch
The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has fixed Aug. 31 for hearing of the suit instituted by one Ekeocha Enyeribe, against the Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, seeking to be appointed his retired wife's 'Special Guardian.' He brought the application on

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.