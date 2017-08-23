Manchester airport pipe bomb plotter sentenced to 18 years

A man who tried to smuggle a pipe bomb onto a flight from Britain’s Manchester Airport was jailed on Wednesday for 18 years for possessing explosives with intent to endanger life. Nadeem Muhammad, 43, was trying to board a Ryanair flight to Italy on January 30 when security officials discovered the explosive device hidden in…

The post Manchester airport pipe bomb plotter sentenced to 18 years appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

