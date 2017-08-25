Guptas’ ‘sale’ of ANN7 to ex-spin doc Manyi a poisoned chalice – Moeng – BizNews
|
BizNews
|
Guptas' 'sale' of ANN7 to ex-spin doc Manyi a poisoned chalice – Moeng
BizNews
CAPE TOWN — Blinded to his hypocrisy and short-sightedness in taking over the Gupta-owned propaganda television company ANN7, former Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) chief, Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi, is on a hiding to …
What to expect from The New Age and ANN7 under new owner Manyi
Guptas' buyer plays race card
God, How Embarrassing – ANN7 Employees Openly Mocked And Taunted Manyi At His First Staff Meeting
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!