Marginalization of Ndigbo: Ezeemo hails Nnamdi Kanu’s dogged fight

The gubernatorial candidate of the Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA, in Anambra State, Mr Godwin Chukwunaenye Ezeemo has praised the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for what he termed the sacrifices he has made in his fight against perceived marginalisation of Ndigbo. Ezeemo said leaders in the mould of Kanu were rare, but […]

Marginalization of Ndigbo: Ezeemo hails Nnamdi Kanu’s dogged fight

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

