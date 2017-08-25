Mario Balotelli’s Former Girlfriend Fanny Neguesha Gets New Hubby (Photos)

Belgian model and singer, Fanny Neguesha, who broke off her 18-month engagement with footballer Mario Balotelli in 2014, due to his excessive jealousy, is now dating Gabonese footballer, Mario Lemina.

Mario Lemina 23, who became Southampton’s record signing after joining the English club from Juventus for £15.4million earlier this month, unveiled the beautiful model on his Instagram account. He shared a picture of the Belgian beauty stroking his beard, as they smile broadly for a selfie.

While the 27-year-old model also reciprocated the same gesture by sharing the photo with her fans on Instagram.

In the past, Fanny Neguesha was linked with British racing driver, Lewis Hamilton and Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate who plays for West Ham United, after she ended her 18 months engagement with Mario Balotelli.

