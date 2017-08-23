Mayor delivers SOMA highlighting successes made – News24
|
Herald live
|
Mayor delivers SOMA highlighting successes made
News24
THE Nelson Mandela Executive Mayor Athol Trollip delivered his State of the Metro Address (SOMA) last week, highlighting the progress of his Democratic Alliance-led coalition administration over the past year since it has been in power. The SOMA was …
Warm reception for Trollip at meeting
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!