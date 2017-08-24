Mbappe set to join PSG from Monaco as both clubs agree £138m fee plus one of Ben Arfa, Moura or Draxler – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Mbappe set to join PSG from Monaco as both clubs agree £138m fee plus one of Ben Arfa, Moura or Draxler
Sensational Monaco teenage attacker Kylian Mbappe will complete his £138million move to Paris Saint-Germain “within the next few days”, according to reports in France as both teams have reached an agreement for the striker. The 18-year-old striker has …
