Meet Jerhonda Johnson, The Pretty Woman Who Claimed To Have Had Long Sextual Retionship With R. Kelly (Pictured)

A woman claims she had underage sex with R. Kelly and entered an abusive relationship with him after meeting the singer outside his 2008 child pornography trial in Chicago when she was just 15 years old.

Jerhonda Johnson, who is now a 24-year-old mother-of-three claims the star controlled her life after embarking on a sexual relationship with him aged 16. The legal age of consent in Illinois is 17.

Johnson is currently suing the star who has previously made cash settlements to other women claiming they were mistreated by the singer.

The post Meet Jerhonda Johnson, The Pretty Woman Who Claimed To Have Had Long Sextual Retionship With R. Kelly (Pictured) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

