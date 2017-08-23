Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oba Ewuare becomes Chairman of TROMPCOM – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Oba Ewuare becomes Chairman of TROMPCOM
Vanguard
The Omo' N'Oba N'Edo Uku-Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has been nominated as Chairman of the Committee of Traditional Rulers of Oil, Mineral Producing States (TROMPCOM). •Oba Ewuare II of Benin. The Patron of TROMPCOM and Amanayabo of Brass …
I didn't order manhandling of man sent out of palace – Oba of BeninThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.