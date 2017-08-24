Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minimum wage: NLC submits list of its nominees to FG

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it has submitted the names of its nominees for the 29 man-committee for the negotiation of the new National Minimum Wage. NLC President Ayuba Wabba disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja. It would be recalled that the Federal Executive […]

Minimum wage: NLC submits list of its nominees to FG

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.