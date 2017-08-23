Mixed reactions trail varsity admission’s cut-off mark

Mixed reactions on Wednesday trailed the decision of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to peg the minimum cut-off mark for admissions into universities at 120. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most Nigerians decried the reduction in the cut-off describing it as `too low a requirement for admission’ into the university.…

