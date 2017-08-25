Mo Farah wins thrilling 5000 at Zurich to end track career – USA TODAY
Mo Farah wins thrilling 5000 at Zurich to end track career
ZURICH — Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's track career ended with a thrilling win in a sprawling four-man finish to the 5,000 meters at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting on Thursday. Farah avenged his world championships loss by Muktar …
