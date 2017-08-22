More details emerge about the lady who called off wedding plans after “grand” introduction ceremony – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
More details emerge about the lady who called off wedding plans after “grand” introduction ceremony
Gistmaster (blog)
22 year Nigerian lady, Okibe Olivia who posted photos from her introduction ceremony with claims that it has called it off because she realized she was in a wrong relationship, read here is being attacked by her ex's sister on Facebook. Diamond Kelly …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!